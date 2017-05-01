Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $0.89-0.91 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded up 0.38% during trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,354 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 1.28. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Vetr raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 69,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $2,290,499.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,484,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,961,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Keith Jensen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $49,361.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,512 shares of company stock worth $5,351,862 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 32.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

