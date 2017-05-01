Fortescue Metals G (FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals G (NASDAQ:FSUGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

FSUGY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortescue Metals G in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fortescue Metals G in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Fortescue Metals G (NASDAQ:FSUGY) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 13,773 shares of the stock traded hands. Fortescue Metals G has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

About Fortescue Metals G

