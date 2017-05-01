Forterra Inc to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (FRTA)

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Forterra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Cassil expects that the construction company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) opened at 19.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company’s market cap is $1.23 billion. Forterra has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

