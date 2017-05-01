Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. Has $711,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Fortaleza Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 156.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. Has $711,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fortaleza-asset-management-inc-has-711000-position-in-home-depot-inc-hd-updated.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.