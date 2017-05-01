FormFactor (FORM) to Repurchase $25 million in Outstanding Stock

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan, which allows the company to buyback $25 million in shares on Wednesday, February 8th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) opened at 11.10 on Monday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company’s market capitalization is $795.34 million.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 80,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $965,567.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,877.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Delateur sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $132,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,751 shares of company stock worth $5,780,594 over the last 90 days. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

