Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Foresters Asset Management Inc.

Foresters Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,500 shares during the period. Foresters Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. AT Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 212.3% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 69,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 47,373 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 313,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company earned $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.97 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $1,068,774.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,452.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,226,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

