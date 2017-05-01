Foresight Energy LP (FELP) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Foresight Energy worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Foresight Energy by 131.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) opened at 5.21 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $682.82 million. Foresight Energy LP has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 272.74%. The company had revenue of $252.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foresight Energy LP will post $0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FELP. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Foresight Energy in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foresight Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP is engaged in the mining and marketing of coal from reserves and operations located in the Illinois Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled 2.1 billion tons of coal in the state of Illinois. Its reserves consist principally of three contiguous blocks of uniform, thick, high heat content (high Btu) thermal coal, which are used for longwall operations.

