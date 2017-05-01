Ford Motor Company (F) Position Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,628,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 185,639 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 19.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company during the first quarter worth about $4,054,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 41,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 337.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 48,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 11.47 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ford Motor Company had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company earned $36.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, insider David L. Schoch sold 50,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $629,230.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennie W. Fowler sold 92,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,173,255.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,889. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

