Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 815 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,281,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,751,339,000 after buying an additional 1,049,817 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,498,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $887,079,000 after buying an additional 213,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,298,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $539,761,000 after buying an additional 138,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,245,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $444,156,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,998,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $423,742,000 after buying an additional 1,689,725 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm earned $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other news, insider Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $1,070,151.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,560,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $659,243.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,691.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,821. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

