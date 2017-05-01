Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 273.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Foot Locker worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) traded down 0.10% during trading on Monday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 243,014 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co set a $76.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

In other news, Director Cheryl N. Turpin sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,207,713.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,686,090. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

