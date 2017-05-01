Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company earned $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) traded up 0.40% during trading on Monday, hitting $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 218,119 shares. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,814,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 76.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 40.7% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

