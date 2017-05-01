Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

FMR LLC cut its position in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Siliconware Precision Industries worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 128.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 78,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.52. Siliconware Precision Industries has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $8.36.

Siliconware Precision Industries Company Profile

Siliconware Precision Industries Co, Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of packaging and testing services of integrated circuits (ICs) and related products. The Company’s businesses include the manufacture, processing, assembly, testing and importing and exporting of ICs, transistors, light emitting diode (LED) digital displays, LED lights, liquid crystal display (LCD) clock cores, phototransistors, synthesis circuits, as well as thin film circuits and thick film circuits.

