Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Ignyta Inc (RXDX)

FMR LLC cut its position in shares of Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Ignyta worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyta during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ignyta by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ignyta by 158.4% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ignyta by 11.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded up 1.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 1,250,989 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $369.05 million. Ignyta Inc has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fmr-llc-sells-146000-shares-of-ignyta-inc-rxdx-updated.html.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ignyta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ignyta in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ignyta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is an oncology biotechnology company. The Company focuses on an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. Its Rx is focused on discovering, in licensing or acquiring, then developing and commercializing molecularly targeted therapies that, sequentially or in combination, are foundational for eradicating residual disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.