Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in ABB Ltd (ABB)

FMR LLC decreased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $102,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 2,606,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.23.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.7546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 79.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in ABB Ltd (ABB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fmr-llc-has-2-665-million-position-in-abb-ltd-abb-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Natixis upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.