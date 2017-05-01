Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 277,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 160,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,703,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 283,091 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 578,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 2,363,168 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.20 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 10,556 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $112,632.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 39,563 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $395,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,501 shares in the company, valued at $585,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,812 shares of company stock worth $674,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

