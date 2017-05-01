Fmr LLC Has $2.437 Million Stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.06% of Cameco Corp worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco Corp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Cameco Corp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cameco Corp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Cameco Corp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 298,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 80,942 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) traded down 8.67% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 8,673,653 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $3.80 billion. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cameco Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business earned $393 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Cameco Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cameco Corp’s payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco Corp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cameco Corp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco Corp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Cameco Corp

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

