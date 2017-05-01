Cable One Inc (CABO) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cable One worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $681.86. 33,612 shares of the company were exchanged. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $454.28 and a 1-year high of $688.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $644.17 and a 200 day moving average of $616.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Cable One had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post $23.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.56, for a total value of $3,137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,262.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Coyle sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.94, for a total transaction of $315,068.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services. The Company offers products, including Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided data, video and voice services in 19 Western, Midwestern and Southern states.

