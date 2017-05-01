Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 78,862.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,417.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,845,000 after buying an additional 7,858,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,309,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,517,000 after buying an additional 92,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,195,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after buying an additional 393,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,963,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) opened at 51.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.56. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $59.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

In other news, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $428,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

