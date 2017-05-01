Flowserve Corp (FLS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flowserve Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) traded down 2.67% during trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. 1,882,617 shares of the company traded hands. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Flowserve Corp had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Flowserve Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Cowen and Company raised shares of Flowserve Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Flowserve Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Flowserve Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Flowserve Corp

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

