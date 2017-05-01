Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Flex Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 price objective on Flex Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/flex-pharma-inc-flks-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) opened at 3.44 on Monday. Flex Pharma has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s market capitalization is $57.70 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. The business earned $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Pharma will post ($2.67) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flex Pharma stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Flex Pharma worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops treatments for nocturnal leg cramps, muscle cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions, and exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMCs). The Company’s product candidates activate certain receptors in primary sensory neurons, which then act through neuronal circuits to reduce the repetitive firing, or hyperexcitability, of alpha-motor neurons in the spinal cord, thereby preventing or reducing the frequency and intensity of muscle cramps and spasms.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.