Flex Ltd (FLEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Flex had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business earned $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flex updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,102 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75. Flex has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $868,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Bennett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $95,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc set a $18.00 price objective on Flex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Flex

Flex Ltd, formerly Flextronics International Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions. The Company designs, builds, ships and services packaged consumer electronics and industrial products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its segments include High Reliability Solutions (HRS), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI) and Communications & Enterprise Compute (CEC).

