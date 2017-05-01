Five Below Inc (FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 614,623 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $52.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

