Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 19,956 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,956 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.60. 269,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $69.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 50,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $3,336,794.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,604 shares in the company, valued at $36,130,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $189,732.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,687,329.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,294 shares of company stock worth $12,793,360. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

