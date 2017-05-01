Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.89. 106,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The stock’s market cap is $1.78 billion. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 405.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($0.97) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

