Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lumentum Holdings worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 86,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the first quarter valued at $1,446,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 15.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) traded up 0.994% on Monday, reaching $43.175. 273,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.408 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $55.93.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $265 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.66 million. Lumentum Holdings had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other Lumentum Holdings news, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $88,432.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $751,226.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,999 shares of company stock worth $1,859,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

