Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 62,813 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 25,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) traded down 1.50% during trading on Monday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 184,675 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fisher-asset-management-llc-buys-62813-shares-of-advanced-energy-industries-inc-aeis.html.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $274,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a provider of engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various forms in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.