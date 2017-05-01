Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect Fiserv (FISV) Share Price

Media stories about Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiserv earned a news impact score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.18. The stock had a trading volume of 378,422 shares. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Fiserv had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 4,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $504,239.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,196.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $3,988,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,293,643.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,989. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

