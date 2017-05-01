FirstService Corp (FSV) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService Corp from C$79.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of FirstService Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService Corp from C$65.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) opened at 84.95 on Thursday. FirstService Corp has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

In other FirstService Corp news, Director Brendan Calder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.37, for a total value of C$371,850.00. Also, insider Corporation Firstservice purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,125.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,355 shares of company stock worth $424,150 and have sold 9,951 shares worth $713,335.

FirstService Corp Company Profile

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

