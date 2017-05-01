FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.02.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) opened at 29.62 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $13.12 billion. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. FirstEnergy Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.06%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s payout ratio is -100.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

