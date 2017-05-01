FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Bond Prices Rise 4%

An issue of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) debt rose 4% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.8% coupon and will mature on August 15, 2039. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $43.50 and were trading at $39.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered FirstEnergy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on FirstEnergy Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) traded down 1.60% during trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,537 shares. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.05 billion.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. FirstEnergy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business earned $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. FirstEnergy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,984,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,233,000 after buying an additional 10,248,362 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,162,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,253,000 after buying an additional 694,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,742,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after buying an additional 1,033,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,614,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,866,000 after buying an additional 642,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,097,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,632,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

