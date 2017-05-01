FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. FirstCash also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-0.47 EPS.

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 0.48% during trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Inc will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WARNING: “FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/firstcash-inc-fcfs-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.