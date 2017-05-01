FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 1.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 95,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. FirstCash has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 144.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/firstcash-inc-fcfs-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 33.2% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,172,000.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.