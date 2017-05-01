First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.62 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.04.

Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded up 0.017% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.555. 407,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. First Solar has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The stock’s market cap is $3.08 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $480.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 8,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $286,095.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $798,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $29,466.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $370,257. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Solar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

