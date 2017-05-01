First Solar (FSLR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.37

Media coverage about First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Solar earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the solar cell manufacturer an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Vetr cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) remained flat at $29.55 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 712,005 shares. The firm’s market cap is $3.07 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. First Solar has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $57.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $480.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 8,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $286,095.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $29,466.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock worth $370,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

