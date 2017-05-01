First Solar (FSLR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Solar earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the solar cell manufacturer an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened at 29.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. First Solar has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company’s market cap is $3.07 billion.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $480.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Vetr downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.18 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 8,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $286,095.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $798,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $29,466.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $370,257. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

