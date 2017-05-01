First Republic Bank (FRC) Stake Decreased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. GLG LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 111,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.4% in the third quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 107,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded up 1.38% during trading on Monday, reaching $93.74. 543,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post $4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

