First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Receives Outperform Rating from CSFB

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised First Quantum Minerals Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.09.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) opened at 13.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company’s market capitalization is $8.89 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

First Quantum Minerals Limited Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities, including exploration and development. The Company’s segments include individual mine development projects or mine operations and the Corporate & other segment. The Corporate & other segment is responsible for the evaluation and acquisition of mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance and corporate administration.

