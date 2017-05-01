First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 448,471 shares. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company earned $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.87 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,438 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $110,124.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,523 shares of company stock valued at $890,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

