First Quadrant L P CA Holds Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

First Quadrant L P CA continued to hold its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.30% of Oil States International worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 689.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) traded down 1.933% on Monday, reaching $29.175. 184,960 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $41.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51 billion.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.75 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Oil States International’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post ($0.66) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OIS. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Oil States International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

