First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.944 Million Position in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.12% of Owens-Illinois worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,638,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 114,444 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at $26,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at $13,785,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,723,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after buying an additional 64,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) traded up 0.756% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.985. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,186 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.887 and a beta of 1.48. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

