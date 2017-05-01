Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,956,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,651,519,000 after buying an additional 603,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,921,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,246,531,000 after buying an additional 586,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,273,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,036,000 after buying an additional 130,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,331,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,036,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,065,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,585,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) opened at 165.33 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $168.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm earned $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post $9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $187.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

In related news, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $498,666.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W. Loewald sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $642,616.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,964 shares of company stock worth $9,215,579. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

