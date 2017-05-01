First National Bank of Omaha Maintains Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK)

First National Bank of Omaha held its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,062 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at about $36,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,163,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,433,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,060,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,419,000 after buying an additional 720,689 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,062.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 584,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after buying an additional 534,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) opened at 27.98 on Monday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm earned $1.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

