First National Bank of Omaha Has $1,348,000 Stake in HB Fuller Co (FUL)

First National Bank of Omaha continued to hold its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.07% of HB Fuller worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HB Fuller by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in HB Fuller by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 210,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in HB Fuller by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in HB Fuller by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 20,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HB Fuller by 36.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) opened at 52.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.66. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm earned $503.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First National Bank of Omaha Has $1,348,000 Stake in HB Fuller Co (FUL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-national-bank-of-omaha-has-1348000-stake-in-hb-fuller-co-ful-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 16,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $796,010.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,227.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $42,596.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,417.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,760. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.