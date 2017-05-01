First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 5,145 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 634.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) opened at 81.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm earned $341.40 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

SXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $158,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

