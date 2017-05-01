Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.22% of Kforce worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 25.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in Kforce by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) opened at 22.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $569.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.52. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.25 million. Kforce had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/first-national-bank-of-omaha-has-1-29-million-stake-in-kforce-inc-kfrc-updated.html.

Several analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $60,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $306,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,307 shares of company stock valued at $892,640 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.