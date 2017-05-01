First National Bank of Omaha Maintains Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

First National Bank of Omaha continued to hold its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) opened at 85.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post $4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 67.28%.

Several analysts have commented on PII shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

