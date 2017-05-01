First National Bank of Omaha Buys 4,420 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in United Technologies by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at 118.99 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. United Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm earned $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.06 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on United Technologies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.96 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

In related news, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $246,104.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $33,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,974.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,862. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

