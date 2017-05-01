Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $7,030,000. AEW Capital Management L P increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the third quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 1,560,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,773,000 after buying an additional 315,911 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 181,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 606,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 97,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) opened at 20.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.58 million, a PE ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business earned $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

