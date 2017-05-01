First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,130 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 43.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Magellan Health by 104.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 41,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) traded down 0.73% during trading on Monday, reaching $68.30. 150,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $84.71.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post $5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Health from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 15,055 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.46, for a total value of $1,151,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 3,346 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $254,463.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,077. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

