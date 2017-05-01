First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $539,000 Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) traded down 2.47% during trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 3,792,639 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.97 million. MGIC Investment Corp. had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 15.98%. MGIC Investment Corp.’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corp. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

MGIC Investment Corp. Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

